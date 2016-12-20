Final Winners Announced in 2016 Globe Gear Giveaway

Globe, DuPont Protection Solutions, and the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) have announced the final two departments to receive turnouts through the 2016 Globe Gear Giveaway Program. The Grindstone (PA) Community Volunteer Fire Department and the Cottonwood Shores (TX) Volunteer Fire Department will each receive four sets of new Globe turnout gear.



“We thank Globe and DuPont for understanding the critical need many volunteer departments have as they struggle to find funding to obtain gear and equipment for their firefighters,” said NVFC Chairman Kevin D. Quinn. “Four sets of new, compliant gear will go a long way in helping these departments enhance the safety and efficiency of their boots-on-the-ground personnel.”



To be eligible to apply, departments had to be all-volunteer or mostly-volunteer, serve a population of 25,000 or less, be legally organized in the U.S. or Canada, and be a member of the NVFC. To help departments meet this last requirement, Globe sponsored NVFC Department Memberships for the first 500 applicants. In total, 52 sets of gear have been awarded in 2016 to departments in need.



The 28 volunteer firefighters in the Grindstone (PA) Community Volunteer Fire Department serve a population of 6,500 in a rural residential area. They respond to 200 calls a year, but have only 16 sets of gear available − all of which are more than 10 years old. They receive no tax income from their local community; instead, they rely on citizen donations. All of their current gear was donated from other departments. “We look forward to having new, safe gear that also features our own department name!” said Chief Rich Lenk.



The Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department protects a population of 1,700 in a small town in Texas. Nine of their firefighters are trained to Firefighter II, but they only have three sets of gear, and all are more than 10 years old. Training has been a challenge since the old gear does not meet the requirements for fire school in Texas. The four sets of new turnout gear will help protect the department’s personnel as well as enable the firefighters to obtain more hands-on training so they are ready to respond.



Stay tuned to the NVFC web site, Dispatch newsletter, and page on Facebook, as well as the Globe page on Facebook, for a full wrap-up of the 2016 Globe Gear Giveaway program in early January.



About Globe

Firefighters need to be prepared to perform at their peak, on every call. That’s why Globe delivers the most advanced, best-fitting, and longest lasting protection by listening to our customers, creating breakthrough designs, and applying the engineering skills of the nation’s most trusted turnout gear manufacturer. Globe turnout gear is designed to protect you, move with you, and improve your performance. It’s athletic gear for firefighters. Learn more at www.globeturnoutgear.com.



About DuPont Protection Solutions

DuPont Protection Solutions (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit www.dupont.com.



About the NVFC

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides invaluable resources, programs, education, and advocacy for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org.