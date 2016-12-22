Coxreels Offers Factory Tuned Spring Motors

Coxreels’ factory tuned spring motors are designed for safe and efficient reel retraction. Coxreels manufactures more than 150 different types of spring motors, including six (6) various spring thicknesses and three (3) spring widths. The various types of spring motors will adhere to any force necessary for any application. Coxreels spring motors are manufactured on a custom built, newly redesigned, robotic spring winding machine.

Unlike competing manufacturers, the Coxreels spring motors do not feature a joint or attached hook connection; therefore, the joints will never fail during retraction. The spring cans are also available as pre-assembled replacement parts, which allow for easy and safe removal and installation, resulting in minimal loss of production time. Coxreels has remained steadfast and focused on manufacturing high quality professional grade hose, cord, and cable reels since 1923. Offering a full product line serving the industry in every channel and application, Coxreels takes great pride in designing, building, and supporting all of their products right here in the U.S.A.

For further information on the Coxreels factory tuned spring motors and product line, contact Customer Service at (800) 269-7335 or visit www.coxreels.com.