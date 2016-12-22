St Louis (MO) Fire Department Four-Alarm Warehouse Fire

Photos by David J. Dubowski/ [email protected]

St. Louis (MO) – Just before midnight on December 17, the St. Louis (MO) Fire Department (SLFD) responded to a report of a fire in a warehouse on the 1200 block of Lewis street, just north of downtown.

On arrival, SLFD firefighters encountered heavy smoke showing from a five-story abandoned cold storage warehouse. The firefighters successfully rescued two homeless people who were trapped in the building.

Early in the response, the rapid intervention team was activated for an unaccounted member. One firefighter suffered first- and second-degree burns and was hospitalized. The fire went to four alarms.

These photos were taken 30 hours after the initial alarm on the morning of December 19 as firefighters continued to extinguish the burning warehouse full of cork insulation.