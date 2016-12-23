What’s in a Number?

By Michael Krueger

I have clients who want to lose weight—fat, actually, but to them that’s beside the point. They are happy as can be whenever the number on the scale goes down regardless of the type of weight lost.

I try to get them to track body fat and water weight along with scale weight, but they say that it’s too complicated. I try to explain that losing lean mass or water isn’t going to help them in the long run, but they really don’t care. They simply want that number staring up at them to be lower than the last time they looked.

Let’s look at how having this attitude isn’t going to end well, but how with a little shift in thinking it might.

Scale Weight

Watching just your scale weight is OK if you only want to lose weight. It more or less worked for many years before body composition monitoring scales came along. Very motivated people will lose scale weight by checking their weight a few times per week. These people are willing to reduce food consumption and/or increase their activity for a while so long as their weight goes down. These are usually people who want to lose a few pounds by a specific date for a specific reason and they don’t care if it’s fat, muscle, or water. Then afterward they usually gain those pounds back, only to start the whole process over again the next time.

It’s important to know what you are losing, be it fat, muscle, or water. Losing lean mass is never a good thing. Lean mass is metabolically active, where fat is just a very efficient storage system for excess calories. Fat is basically potential energy; it’s there to use if you aren’t taking in enough calories to function. It works just like a bank account: If you are spending more money than you are taking in, you need to raid your savings to cover the deficit. Your body fat goes down just like your savings.

Tracking the loss of body fat is the best (and healthiest) way to lose weight, maintain lean mass, and stay hydrated. If you pay attention to how this works, you get an interesting glimpse into how your body functions on a day to day basis.

If you don’t eat as much as you normally do, your scale weight will slowly go down. It takes a deficit of 3,500 calories to lose a pound (it can be either muscle or fat) of body weight. If you don’t take in as much liquid as normal, your weight will go down rather quickly. For every pint of water you lose and don’t replace, you will lose one pound of scale weight. Some people get very excited to see that little blip after working out, only to get sad after they drink some water. (A really bad thing some people do who are desperate to see their scale weight go down is that they don’t replace that lost water. This can result in many bad things happening, including seizures and death; don’t do that.) Unfortunately, many people don’t drink just water, they drink sports drinks or smoothies or specialty coffee drinks to rehydrate. Many commercial gyms are happy to provide a “Hydration and Recovery Bar” right in their facility for the convenience of their clients. While they do replace the fluids lost while exercising (assuming you worked hard enough to sweat), they replace the expended calories too. It’s very easy to replace the calories you used (and then some) with these drinks; stick with water.

If you track your body fat daily (not a good idea because it will make you crazy), you’ll notice that it can go up and down rather dramatically. This is directly linked to how well hydrated you are. Because fat is dry compared to lean mass (lean mass includes everything else you are made of except for bone and water) if you lose water, fat monitoring scales will assume you’ve lost lean mass when calculating your body composition. So the lower your hydration, the “fatter” you get in proportion to your total weight. The more water you have, the higher your weight, but you’re “leaner” in the bargain based on fat percentage. This up and down can drive you more than a little batty. So if you feel you must weigh in every day, take daily fluctuations for what they are–meaningless data blips. Record them, then focus on the long-term changes.

The best course of action is to attempt to maintain a steady percentage of water so that the ups and downs of fat parentage, lean mass, and scale weight can be compared in a statistically meaningful way.

If this method seems unduly complicated for you, there are other ways.

The Clothing Test

In the short term, it’s easy enough to know if you are losing weight just by noting how your clothes fit. It’s a very low-tech way to keep an eye on how you are doing. If they are getting looser, you’re losing weight; if they are getting tighter, you’re gaining weight. You will defeat the effectiveness of monitoring your weight with this method if you replace clothes that get tight with a larger size. If you pretend that everything is then OK, you’ll just continue the process that made your last wardrobe too tight and soon you’ll be buying the next size up again.

Of course, by simply relying on how your clothes fit, you have no way of knowing for sure what kind of weight you’re losing or gaining, but we’re talking low-tech here, and besides, I already talked about that. What the clothing test can give you is immediate real life feedback on where your weight loss or gain is coming from or going to. If your pants get loose, it’s a good bet you’ve lost some fat. If your shirt gets tight while your pants get loose, you’ve probably gained some muscle too. We all know what it means when your pants get tight, so I don’t need to explain that.

It’s a good idea to have a particular pair of pants and a shirt or jacket to have as your go-to test outfit. Obviously, it should be something that you feel good in and reflects a level of fitness that you aspire to maintain. It’s best for it to be something you don’t wear anymore so that daily wear and tear and laundry stress don’t skew its effectiveness. Personally, I try on my old Coast Guard dress blues that were issued to me in April 1980. If I can still get the trousers on comfortably, I’m a happy guy.

The Mirror

The next method can be scary; simple and straightforward, but scary. Once again it’s very low-tech and requires nothing more than a full-length mirror… and when I say “nothing,” I mean it.

Step out of the shower and stand in front of the mirror completely naked and take a good look at what you see. Stand relaxed and look closely. Turn so you can see yourself from different angles. Relax, take your time, and don’t forget to breathe. You can pose like a bodybuilder if you want, but once you get done with that, the real you might be even more depressing.

If you decide to do something about the reflection staring back at you, you should check yourself out every week. After two or three weeks of maintaining a healthy calorie-reduced diet, you will notice some changes. Some people will take a photo as well; that’s not a bad idea. If you do choose to go the photo route, be sure you maintain adequate security of the images. Don’t leave them on your phone, and do not e-mail them to anyone!

The reality check of the mirror can be shocking, but it can also be very motivating. Once you start to see real-time changes in your body, it may lead you to bigger and more serious efforts to improve your nutrition and training programs.

However You Do It

If you just want to lose weight, you have options. If you want to lose fat, it gets a little more complicated. Fortunately, the discipline you need to lose a pound of scale weight each week transfers quite well to what it takes to lose fat over the long run.

So, hop on the scale, try on some clothes, check out the mirror, make some plans, and set some goals. It won’t be long before the scale is your friend, the mirror no longer scares you, and you’ve crushed your goals.

Now get out there and make your dreams your reality.

