This new episode of the The Battalion TV visits with the Stony Plain Fire Department in Alberta, Canada.

Trevor Mistal recently took the position of chief at the Stony Plain Fire Department from Chief Dan Badry, who recently retired after 40 years of service. The department aslo has a new Deputy Chief, Scott Hemstad that will be conducting drafting training with this 100-percent volunteer fire department.

