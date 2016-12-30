RescueAir Partners With iWomen To Support Advocacy, Education and Training

San Carlos, CA – The International Association of Women in Fire & Emergency Services (iWomen) and Rescue Air Systems announced today a new partnership that will help iWomen continue to advance its advocacy, education and training programs.



RescueAir will support iWomen throughout the year as a gold level sponsor, and help underwrite the organization’s annual leadership event, which is scheduled for this spring during the Fire Department Instructor’s Conference (FDIC) in Indianapolis.



RescueAir is the world’s leading provider of firefighter air replenishment systems (FARS), a permanently installed air standpipe that is part of a building’s structure. It is considered by many experts within the fire service to be the fastest, most efficient and safest way to deliver air to fire crews inside a building during a fire. It is applicable in any complex structure where the delivery of air replenishment presents logistical challenges, including mid- and high-rise buildings and large horizontal structures such as “big box” retail stores, warehouses and tunnels. FARS became part of the ICC International Fire Code in 2015, under Appendix L. These systems are currently installed in more than 500 buildings in 10 states and in over 90 jurisdictions across the country.



The International Association of Women in Fire & Emergency Service (iWomen) is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization, providing education, support and advocacy for fire service women. Founded in 1982, it is an network of women and for women — but not for women alone. Male fire chiefs, union presidents, EEO officers and others seeking to make the fire service a professional environment where women and men work together harmoniously are finding iWomen a valued source of information and counsel. The network is linked and strengthened by its respected publications, which carry informative articles on issues from promotion and career development to recruitment programs and reproductive safety policies.



“We’re delighted to welcome RescueAir to our family of supporters,” said Angela Hughes, President of iWomen. “They are an innovative company offering a vital life safety product for the fire service and they have a long-standing commitment to safety, education and training. They have shown a genuine interest in advancing our mission, and we are honored to work with them.”



“This is a wonderful partnership for us,” said Anthony J. Turiello, CEO of RescueAir. “The positive agenda of the iWomen is a great match with the mission, values and forward-thinking culture of our company. Together, I believe we can help develop the next generation of leadership within the fire service.”





About iWomen

For more information, please visit i-women.org/about-us.



About Rescue Air Systems

For details about the company and links to recent FARS education and training tools, please visit rescueair.com.

