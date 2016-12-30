Top 10 Firefighting News Stories of 2016

Below you’ll find the top 10 most-viewed firefighting news stories on the Fire Engineering Web site over the past year. What significant news stories didn’t make the list? Post your thoughts in the comments below.

Video shows firefighters’ emotional rescue of two children from a house fire in Mount Hope last year.

Christopher Ray of Green Sea died from injuries he sustained while responding to a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

A teenager was fatally shot at the Republic Volunteer Fire Company in Redstone Township in Fayette County.

Sheriff’s deputies found the body of a Florida fire department battalion chief in a wooded area where the battalion chief reported he would be in a 911 call earlier. Family Describes FL Battalion Chief’s Battle with PTSD Before His Death | Emotional Stress Often Deadliest Enemy for Firefighters | Paul Combs Poster: Firefighter PTSD and Suicide

A firefighter died while battling a three-alarm fire Saturday night in a Pineville shopping center. Another firefighter was injured. Audio Suggests Pineville (NC) Firefighter ‘Got Lost’ Inside Burning Building

A city-employed mechanic with the heart of an inventor was hailed by the department for doing more with less.

A New Mexico firefighter was investigated after his wife was pictured wearing his uniform while breastfeeding their baby boy.

Orange County (CA) Fire Capt. Eric Weuve, 41, an 11-year veteran, was killed after reportedly jumping from an overpass.

Seven experimental series with more than 100 configurations using two structures reveal the impact of hose stream patterns and nozzle movements on air flow inside structures.

A recent report followed one daughter following in her mother’s footsteps at the Phoenix (AZ) Fire Department.

