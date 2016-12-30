Firefighters Quickly Control Waterford (NY) Structure Fire

Sidewinder Photography shared some photos from a Christmas Day fire in the village of Waterford, New York.

The first-arriving Waterford (NY) chief on scene called immediately for mutual aid from Halfmoon-Waterford, Northside, Mechanicville, and Boght for the FAST team to the scene of a fully involved structure fire in a multi dwelling style apartment building.

Waterford’s Tower 1 was first on scene and pulled two handlines and went to work to knock down the heavy fire. The next-arriving engine came down the road and nosed up to Tower 1. Mutual aid arrived on scene quickly and assisted firefighters inside.

The truck company was able to vent the roof, allowing heavy smoke to vent from the building while crews inside knocked down all of the fire. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control in about a half an hour. All of the families and their pets made it out safely.

No firefighters were injured on scene and the building was a total loss on the one side. The fire is currently under investigation at this time by Saratoga County’s investigation team.

