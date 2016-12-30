Warren (MI) Firefighters Extinguish Apartment Fire

Photos and incident report by Dennis Walus

On Christmas Day 2016, firefighters from the Warren Fire Department were dispatched to a reported apartment on fire at 14927 E 12 Mile.

Engine 5 arrived on the scene and reported heavy smoke showing from the second floor of a apartment building. Engine 5 stretched the bundle. Companies made entry into the building and reported heavy fire in the kitchen extended to the rest of the apartment. Companies knocked the fire down and completed overhaul within 30 minutes of dispatch.

More photos can be seen at http://www.detroitfiregroundimages.com/