Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: Germany Market Attack, Mexico Fireworks Blast

December 16-30, 2016



There were a number of reported on-duty firefighter fatalities in the final two weeks of 2016, including a retired New Jersey chief who died after falling ill at the scene of a fire. An explosion at a fireworks market in Mexico killed more than 30 people, and a dozen people were killed in an attack at a Christmas market in Germany.

Lieutenant Donald “Reid” Key II, 31, of the Whispering Pines Fire Department, died after developing a severe headache.



Captain Fred A. Newton, Sr. of the Somerset Township Fire Department and EMS was found unresponsive in his vehicle.

McCordsville Firefighter Richard Rehm died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a train while responding to a call.

Wayne Township Firefighter Ruben E. Mast was responding to an alarm in his privately owned Ford F-250 pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail before overturning.

Retired Elizabeth Fire Chief Lou Kelly has passed away after falling ill at the scene of a fire, according to a report.

Three children were killed and at least one person was injured in an apartment fire.

The explosion happened at the open-air San Pablito Market in Tultepec, just outside Mexico City.

The fire department says the fire started at a restaurant in Itoigawa city, spreading to at least 140 structures.

A truck rammed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin on Monday night, killing 12 and injuring 48.

