Three New Year’s Resolutions for Your Marriage

By Anne Gagliano

Every New Year’s we make resolutions, and this is a good thing. We think about what we wish to accomplish in the days ahead and what we wish to change. A resolution is a declaration of future action, a decision to chart a new course instead of repeating an old one that perhaps was not so good. We tend to do this with weight loss; most of us put away the holiday goodies and quickly resolve to get on the treadmill instead. Lose 30 pounds is commonly declared. Or we decide to finally write that book, study for promotion, or finish a degree. Remodel the house, purge the garage, clean out those closets (this often must be done to make room for the gifts). Physically and professionally, we pledge to improve our lives with the hopes that by next year we’ll be better.

But what about relationship-wise? What about marriage? This is often overlooked when it comes to pledges made for the new year. It’s far too easy to become complacent about marriage, to assume even that it’s something that doesn’t need to be improved upon. How ironic that we often ignore the heart when it comes to resolutions, as it is here where the greatest returns occur. For this reason, may I suggest you add marital resolutions to your list this year. If you will commit to doing these three simple things, I guarantee that by next year your marriage will be better than ever before:

New Year’s Resolution #1: Be Unselfish. This flies in the face of most resolutions, as they tend to be quite the opposite–all about self, in fact. Self-focus is good when its aim is self-improvement physically and professionally. But relationship-wise, self-focus is bad. It is worse than bad; it’s disastrous. The “selfish” are preoccupied; their wants, desires, dreams, and habits consume and dominate. They show too much concern for their own interests and too little for others’. They are childish, immature, hard to live with. And in a marriage, the selfish will never truly connect. They speak instead of listening, they take instead of giving, and they push away instead of drawing close. There is no peace in the house unless the selfish get their way.

But the unselfish are the opposite. They are a breath of fresh air, a balm to a weary soul, a comfort to the hurting heart. Instead of devotion to self, they show devotion to others. They are charitable, generous, thoughtful, and kind. They seek ways to please instead of seeking to be pleased and find pleasure in doing so. How blessed is the one who lives with such a person. And how incredible the marriage of two such souls.

Put the needs of your spouse ahead of your own. Work on being truly unselfish in your marriage. Pledge to do so this year, and watch what happens. I dare you.

New Year’s Resolution #2: Be Grateful. When you get your eyes off yourself in marriage, something wonderful happens: You start to appreciate your spouse more. Being unselfish leads to being grateful. And vice versa. When you choose to be grateful for your spouse, you can’t help but be unselfish. It’s a beautiful thing.

To be grateful is to be happy—happy that you have someone who loves you. Happy that someone chose you above all others. Promised to live with you always, till death do you part. Wow! What an honor! You never have to be alone. You’ll always have a friend, a partner, someone who actually cares about you and wants to be with you. Someone who’ll listen, share, and even make love to you. Someone who thinks you’re special, attractive, loveable. I don’t believe we’re grateful enough for the gift of marriage. Today’s social venues try to make monogamy a life sentence instead of a life’s blessing. But you must choose—either listen to the liars who denigrate marriage or listen to your own heart.

There is no such thing as perfection. Your spouse may not be perfect, but neither are you. We become ungrateful when we think we can do better. And the spouse who feels unappreciated will start to act out, becoming that which is unpleasant, and the vicious cycle begins. But the spouse who feels respected, adored, treasured? This is the spouse who will be the better version of themselves and who will reciprocate. Gratitude; it’s contagious. Work on being truly grateful for your marriage. Pledge to do so this year, and watch what happens. I double dare you.

New Year’s Resolution #3: Be Kind. From an unselfish attitude and a grateful heart something beautiful springs forth—kindness. Kind gestures, kind actions, kind words. Good deeds are done for your spouse, helpful supportive gestures are made, and edifying phrases abound. Nothing makes a marriage stronger than kindness, and nothing tears it apart like unkindness.

Vindictiveness, door slamming, selfish greedy spending, neglect. Harsh words, criticism, insults, sarcasm. Preoccupation with faults and failures and repetitive litanies of such. Who wants to live under these conditions? Better to live alone on the corner of a roof than in a grand house with someone who acts and speaks cruelly.

But with the same determination you exhibit to improve yourself physically and professionally this year, improve your tongue. Choose your words wisely. And as you work to lose that weight, work to do nice things for your spouse as well. Nothing inspires intimacy as effectively as kindness, as thoughtful attentiveness. Listen, care, respond. Hold your tongue when angry; forget past failures, and avoid “them fightin’ words”—you know what they are. Work on being truly kind to your spouse. Pledge to do so this year, and watch what happens. I triple dog dare you.

Anne Gagliano has been married to Captain Mike Gagliano of the Seattle (WA) Fire Department for 31 years. She and her husband lecture together on building and maintaining a strong marriage.