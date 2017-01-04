Humpday Hangout: Safe Operations for Law Enforcement on the Fireground

&amp;amp;nbsp;

The International Society of Fire Service Instructors (ISFSI) just launched the “Safe Operations for Law Enforcement on the Fire Ground” training video and accompanying four-hour classroom led curriculum.

The ISFSI LEO fireground training curriculum consists of an online training video and associated quick drill designed to be used for roll call training, an in-depth lesson plan and PowerPoint intended to be delivered to recruit officers during extended training times or at law enforcement conferences, and an associated standard operating guideline.

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, Aaron Heller and his guests will review the project and discuss important topics the fire service needs to be talking to their law enforcement community about.

