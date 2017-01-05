Bullard Introduces XT Series of Thermal Imagers

CYNTHIANA, KY—The XT Series is the newest line of thermal imagers from Bullard, featuring the NXT with NFPA 1801-2013 Certification and the QXT. Both imagers are equipped with Bullard’s X Factor image clarity technology and provide the fire service with the industry’s longest battery run time of more than eight hours of continuous use. The NXT and QXT models come standard with Bullard’s five-year, industry-leading warranty on the thermal imager and battery.

Both thermal imagers are equipped with an ultra-high performance LCD display, which greatly increases brightness and contrast, letting firefighters see more clearly in smoke and direct sunlight. The NXT and QXT thermal imagers are ergonomically designed like the popular form factor of the Bullard LDX. This distinguishable lightweight design allows the imager to fit comfortably in the palm of a firefighter’s gloved hand. The NXT and QXT are available with a 240×180 or 320×240 resolution infrared engine.

The XT models are equipped with advanced firefighting features, including Super Red Hot colorization, highlighting high-heat scenes in brilliant shades of yellow, orange, and red, and temperature measurement displayed in numeric and relative heat indicator formats.

Bullard offers optional features for both the NXT and QXT, including its exclusive Electronic Thermal Throttle® (ETT) that enables firefighters to reveal hidden fire and distinguish hotter objects with the touch of a button, 2X/4X Digital Zoom letting firefighters get closer to the action, and Bullard’s SceneCatcher Digital Video Recorder (DVR) for capturing video and still images. Accessories for the NXT and QXT include the industry’s first wireless charging systems designed for desktop or truck mount charging.

Learn more about Bullard’s new XT Series at www.bullard.com.