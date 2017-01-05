FAMA Conducts Annual Industry Outlook Survey

The Fire Apparatus Manufacturers’ Association (FAMA) is once again conducting its annual Industry Outlook Survey.

FAMA hopes to gather information to identify fire department trends across the nation to understand how the current economic environment and conditions are expected to impact them in the near future. The results of the survey will be presented at the FAMA Spring meeting in March, so the organization hopes to close the survey around the first week of February.

Like in previous years, FAMA is offering an incentive to encourage participants to complete the survey. Participants who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a new IPad.

You can access the survey and participate at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XXTF8M2

More info: http://www.fama.org/

