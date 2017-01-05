Firefighters Control Birmingham (MI) High-Rise Fire

Photos and incident report by Daniel Jasina

Birmingham (MI) Fire Department was dispatched to 555 S. Old Woodward on December 22, 2016 at approximately 10:15 am. Upon arrival, smoke was showing from the south end of the 14th and 15th floors of a 15-story structure.

A second alarm was called for, bring resources from Royal Oak, Madison Heights, Waterford Regional, West Bloomfield Township, Southfield, and Bloomfield Township to the scene. Interior firefighting had the fire under control in an hour.

RELATED