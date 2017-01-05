South Carolina Firefighter Dies from Crash Injuries

A Marion (SC) firefighter died from injuries sustained in a crash after responding to an emergency, according to the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA).

Marion Rural Fire Department Probationary Firefighter Amy Dimmery, 34, responded to a motor vehicle accident (MVA) call on January 2, 2017, reported at 1515hrs. Units cleared the scene at 1600hrs.

Before making it back to their home, she and her husband, also a firefighter, were involved in a MVA. Firefighter Amy Dimmery was entrapped and response personnel began resuscitation efforts on their arrival. Firefighter Amy Dimmery was taken by Marion Medic 10 to Carolinas Hospital in Marion and died as a result of her injuries shortly after arriving. As of January 3, 2017, her husband, Firefighter Freddie Dimmery remains in McLeod Hospital in serious condition.

She is the first reported firefighter fatality of 2017, according to the USFA.

