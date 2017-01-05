Thermal Imager Mask “Revolutionary” for Indiana Firefighters

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington Fire Department has updated their equipment. They now have masks with thermal imaging cameras.







The chief called the new technology revolutionary. The department got 15 of the masks. Outside is where the camera is then inside they can see what they’re looking at.



“It’s just like half an inch by half an inch except it’s right by your eye so you can see well enough to do what you need to do with it,” Chief Tim Albertson said.

