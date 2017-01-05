Paul Conway Shields Welcomes Matt Krembs

Paul Conway Shields rings in the New Year with the addition of Matt Krembs to their team. Matt will be supporting the Paul Conway Fire division in Northwest Wisconsin. He will also serve as their law enforcement and tactical division sales representative in that area.

Matt has 20 years of experience in public safety, with 16 of those years being full time. He spent eight years as a Police Officer/K9 Handler with the Wausau and Everest Metro Police Departments in Wisconsin. The other eight years were spent as a full time Firefighter/Relief Engineer for the Appleton (WI) Fire Department. Prior to this, he was a volunteer firefighter with the Oregon (WI) Fire Department for four years, achieving the rank of lieutenant while he was there.

“We are happy to have Matt as part of our family here at Paul Conway Shields,” said Lee Kasten, Sales Director. “His knowledge and experience in both the fire service and law enforcement is truly valuable. Matt will be able to relate to and serve all first responders, helping to strengthen the partnerships between them and their departments.”

For those located in his area, Matt can be reached directly at (715) 574-9316 or via email at [email protected].

To learn more about Paul Conway Shields and their divisions, visit paulconwayshields.com.