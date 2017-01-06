Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: SC Firefighter Fatality, TX Poison Gas Deaths

December 30, 2016-January 6, 2017

A probationary South Carolina firefighter passed away after getting involved in a motor vehicle accident after responding on a run. Four children died after a poisonous gas release in Amarillo, Texas, three people died in a fire in Holyoke, Massachusetts, and the remains of five people were found after a fire in Oregon.



See more firefighting and news headlines at www.fireengineering.com/news.

Marion Rural Fire Department Probationary Firefighter Amy Dimmery, 34, was involved in an accident while returning from a call.

Ohio is now the 35th state in the nation to have cancer presumption legislation for the state’s firefighters. Gov. John Kasich signed the bill into law yesterday.

Two firefighters reportedly became disoriented and a flashover occurred during a four-alarm fire on Monday.

The gas is believed to have been released when someone tried to wash away a pesticide that had been sprayed under a home in Amarillo.

Authorities investigating fires that appear to have been deliberately set in rural western Oregon have recovered the remains of five people.

Authorities say rescuers discovered a third body following a New Year’s Day fire in a large apartment building in Holyoke.

Three firefighters were hurt while battling a five-alarm fire burning through a row of businesses.

Scores suffer minor injuries when a Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumping block at a Brooklyn station.

Three sleeping Concord firefighters narrowly escaped after their fire station went up in flames in the middle of the night.

A family managed to escape from their burning home early Wednesday in the city’s Roseland neighborhood.



PREVIOUS WEEKLY NEWS DIGESTS