Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: SC Firefighter Fatality, TX Poison Gas Deaths

December 30, 2016-January 6, 2017
A probationary South Carolina firefighter passed away after getting involved in a motor vehicle accident after responding on a run. Four children died after a poisonous gas release in Amarillo, Texas, three people died in a fire in Holyoke, Massachusetts, and the remains of five people were found after a fire in Oregon.
SC Firefighter Dies from Crash Injuries
Marion Rural Fire Department Probationary Firefighter Amy Dimmery, 34, was involved in an accident while returning from a call.
OH Governor Signs Firefighter Cancer Bill
Ohio is now the 35th state in the nation to have cancer presumption legislation for the state’s firefighters. Gov. John Kasich signed the bill into law yesterday.
Mayday at Oxford (MA) Fire
Two firefighters reportedly became disoriented and a flashover occurred during a four-alarm fire on Monday.
Poisonous Gas Kills Children in TX
The gas is believed to have been released when someone tried to wash away a pesticide that had been sprayed under a home in Amarillo.
Remains of Five Bodies Found After OR Fire
Authorities investigating fires that appear to have been deliberately set in rural western Oregon have recovered the remains of five people.
Apartment Fire Kills Three in MA
Authorities say rescuers discovered a third body following a New Year’s Day fire in a large apartment building in Holyoke.
Five-Alarm Fire Tears Through Row of Queens (NY) Stores
Three firefighters were hurt while battling a five-alarm fire burning through a row of businesses.
More Than 100 Injured in NYC Train Accident
Scores suffer minor injuries when a Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumping block at a Brooklyn station.
Firefighters Escape Fire at MA Station
Three sleeping Concord firefighters narrowly escaped after their fire station went up in flames in the middle of the night.
Chicago Firefighters Jump to Escape South Side Fire
A family managed to escape from their burning home early Wednesday in the city’s Roseland neighborhood.
