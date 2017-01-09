Fire Crews Respond to West Sand Lake (NY) Structure Fire

Photos by Tom Kennedy

Write-up by Sidewinder Photography

The West Sand Lake, Averill Park, and Best Luther (NY) Fire Departments responded to 743 Best Road for a reported structure fire. The first-arriving chief on scene called a signal 30 for heavily involved structure. The first-arriving engine on scene pulled multiple hand lines and set up a defensive operation.

Heavy, black smoke filled the air over the town of West Sand Lake. Command requested tankers to the scene from Hoags Corners and East Schodack along with one engine for fill station operation. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in about one hour. Multiple mutual aid companies from Southern Rensselaer County covered multiple departments on scene while the incident was going on. The building was a total loss and fire investigators are currently looking into the cause of the fire.

