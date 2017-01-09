Globe Fire Sprinkler Corporation Introduces Model RCW Water Control Valve

Standish, Michigan (January, 2017) – Globe Fire Sprinkler Corporation recently announced the introduction of the Model RCW Water Control Valve for use in Dry, Deluge and Preaction Systems.

The Globe Model RCW valve is a hydraulically operated, external resetting, differential-latching style valve used to control Dry, Deluge, and Preaction fire suppression systems. The Model RCW is the industry’s lightest and most compact combination Dry/Deluge/Preaction Valve.

The Globe model RCW is Underwriters Laboratory (cULus) Listed and Factory Mutual (FM) Approved in 4″ and 6″ sizes.

Available with time-saving Groove x Groove connections, the RCW Water Control Valve features include:

• A patent-pending Low Friction Roller Arm allows for free movement of the lever arm assembly in the presence of corrosion or debris.

• Red and Green color-coded ball valve handles indicating normally open (Green) and closed (Red) position.

• One common valve body for 10 different system types.

• QR code for instant field access to technical data and set-up animations.

“The Globe Model RCW sets a new standard for efficient control of fire protection systems,” commented Globe President Steven Worthington. “Its light size and compact footprint will make this a favorite with designers, installers, and facility owners.”