Event: Command Symposium 2017 Coming to Pflugerville, Texas

The Southwestern Fire Chiefs Association (IAFC Division) is hosting Command Symposium 2017 in Pflugerville, Texas, on February 9 and 10, 2017. Chief Alan Brunacini, Fire Engineering columnist, is the lead instructor for the two-day program, “Today’s Best Practices of Incident Command.”

Chief Brunacini has been involved with fire service since 1968, and has been referred to as “The Godfather” of the modern fire service. The program will be held at Pluger Hall,203 Pecan Street East, Pflugerville, TX 78660.

For tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/command-symposium-2017-tickets-28304478457.