Humpday Hangout: Operations on Roadways

Ask any firefighter on the East Coast, from New England to Florida, who has the misfortune of responding to incidents on Interstate 95 and they will agree it is truly the highway from hell. Accordingly, statistics on deaths and injuries of fire, police, and DOT personnel on I-95 are appalling.

In this Humpday Hangout, Bill Gustin, Mike Dugan, and the rest of the panel will discuss operations on roadways, including vehicle fires and accidents. As in past sessions, each participant will relate a close call they have experienced while operating at a roadway incident.

