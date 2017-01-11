Pennsylvania Firefighter Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

The U.S. Fire Administration has announced the official on-duty death of Chief Engineer/Firefighter Donald “Sarge” Leroy Brenner, jr. of the Speedwell Engine & Hose Company on January 4, 2017.



While operating at the scene of an automobile accident on December 24, 2016, Chief Engineer/Firefighter Brenner was found slumped over the steering wheel of a fire engine. Brenner was found to be in cardiac arrest and was hospitalized in critical condition where he succumbed on January 4, 2017.



Tribute is being paid to Chief Engineer/Firefighter Brenner at http://apps.usfa.fema.gov/firefighter-fatalities/



To date, two firefighter fatalities have been reported to USFA in 2017. Year-to-date and annual USFA firefighter fatality reports are posted online at https://www.usfa.fema.gov/data/statistics/ff_fatality_reports.html





Fatality status is provisional and may change as USFA contacts State Fire Marshals to verify fatality incident information.