Scott Safety Launches A New RIT-Pak Solution

MONROE, N.C. (January 11, 2017) – Scott Safety, a global leader in innovative protective equipment and safety devices, proudly announces the commercial launch of the RIT-Pak Fast Attack, the latest in emergency response equipment for rapid intervention teams.



The RIT-Pak Fast Attack offers a small, lightweight, and compact solution for rapid entry and air replenishment to a firefighter in distress. Developed with speed and efficiency in mind, the RIT-Pak Fast Attack provides an intuitive design enabling RIT teams to focus on locating and assessing the downed firefighter.



“When a mayday is called, the last thing that a RIT team should be worried about is the reliability and effectiveness of their equipment,” said Jason Cannon, senior manager of NFPA air-supplied products for Scott Safety. “The primary focus of the RIT team is to locate and extract a downed firefighter in a safe, quick, and efficient manner. The RIT-Pak Fast Attack provides an intuitive tool that doesn’t add complexity to an already stressful situation.”



The RIT-Pak Fast Attack is offered in two different bag sizes – small and medium – and can be configured in both 4500 psi and 5500 psi, allowing fire departments to customize a solution to fit their specific needs. Incorporating a hi-viz orange material with reflective markings ensures the carrying bag can be seen in low visibility situations. Two color-coded storage compartments and tactile feel pull handles offer easy identification of low-pressure and high-pressure components, while a fixed point carabiner on each end of the bag allows for easy attachment to the downed firefighter for emergency egress.



An innovative design feature of the RIT-Pak Fast Attack is the use of an easy-to-remove and adjustable length shoulder strap that also provides supplementary use as a pick-off strap during RIT removal. “Packaging a downed firefighter for removal can be a daunting task and one that sometimes requires ingenuity,” said Josh Burnheimer, Air-Pak SCBA product line manager for Scott Safety. “RIT team members often carry webbing and may even utilize the waist belt of the SCBA to aid in packaging the firefighter. The unique design of the carrying strap for the RIT-Pak Fast Attack enables a quick attachment and adjustment to secure the firefighter for extrication without the need to compromise the SCBA.”



Scott Safety continues to deliver ground-breaking product solutions to the fire service industry and the RIT-Pak Fast Attack is yet another example of how Scott Safety strives to improve firefighter safety.



About Scott Safety

