Children Unaccounted for in Baltimore Fire

BALTIMORE (WMAR ABC2 News) – A woman and three children are in the hospital after a house fire broke out in northeast Baltimore early Thursday morning.







Crews responded to the 4200 block of Springwood Avenue near Belair Road around 12:30 a.m.



The fire is still burning in the three-story home.



Firefighters said as many as six children remain unaccounted for, according to family members.



Crews are still working to battle flames and debris to get inside the home. The building is partially collapsed and firefighters can’t get inside.



