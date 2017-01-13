Indianapolis Fire Crews Control Apartment Fire

Indianapolis firefighters responded to this recent working apartment fire. Bitter temps and frozen work surfaces in addition to hidden fire in attic void spaces were biggest obstacles faced by firefighters at this scene.

Three occupants and two dogs escaped this fire without injury. Crews undertook an aggressive attack, using three handlines and two supply lines.



The occupants reported they were alerted to fire by neighbors who saw smoke coming from roof. Damage was estimated at $50,000.

RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis (IN) Fire Department and serves as the agency’s public information officer.