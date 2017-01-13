Firefighter Training: Pump Operations and More

Fire Engineering is not your typical firefighting magazine. Going on 140 years now, it has been the top destination for serious firefighters to turn for relevant information about the profession. Although carrying all the fire service news and stories you could want, what truly elevates FE is its focus on the highest-quality firefighter training. All that lifesaving information is reviewed by an independent tehnical review panel representing some of the most respected and experienced members of the American fire service.

By Dave Dodson

The current trend to get “back to the basics” of structural firefighting is indeed refreshing in a firefighting world that includes the challenges of providing public education, specialized rescue services, EMS, hazardous materials, and weapons of mass destruction/homeland security response

By David T. Phelan

Fire sprinkler systems are an invaluable resource in our fire protection arsenal. As building codes continue to evolve, these systems are becoming increasingly common in all types of occupancies and sizes of construction. This increased presence in our communities demands a greater awareness and understanding.

By Paul Spurgeon

The equation EP = NP + FL + APP + ELEV is the basic equation every pump operator needs to calculate when operating the fire pump.

Pump Operations: Six-Step Troubleshoot

By Paul Spurgeon

An accomplished engineer must not only understand how to calculate the formulas but also know why the formulas are used. Knowing the thought process behind what the pump operator is calculating is as important as being able to plug numbers into the formulas to obtain an answer.

By Doug Leihbacher

Operating the pump at a working fire can be a high-pressure job, if you will excuse the pun.

By Tom Kiurski

Hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes are target hazards posing a considerable risk to occupants because of the large numbers and nonambulatory nature of these facilities’ residents and the inability to evacuate the residents vertically in the building. You must not overlook targeting a public fire safety education program toward health care facilities; a facility with a trained staff on hand to extinguish small fires or limit fire spread is well worth the effort.