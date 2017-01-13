Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: Children Die in MD, AL Fires, PA Firefighter Fatality

January 6-13, 2017

Separate fire incidents in Baltimore and Alabama killed six and three children, respectively, and a Pennsylvania firefighter succumbed after sustaining cardiac arrest during a run in December.



Chief Engineer/Firefighter Donald “Sarge” Leroy Brenner, Jr. of the Speedwell Engine & Hose Company fell ill while operating at an accident scene last month.

Six children were presumed dead and their mother and three siblings were injured after an early morning house fire in northeast Baltimore, a fire official said Thursday.

Three children died and two more were critically injured after a mobile home fire in Opelika.

A prosecutor says a second man has been charged in the death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman, who was killed inside a home in a fire authorities say was intentionally set by the owner.

A firefighter could lose one of his eyes after he was stabbed by a man he was trying to rescue.

Crews rescued a firefighter after he was briefly knocked unconscious by falling debris while working inside a burning building late Monday night.

Forty-eight people died from fires in New York City last year, the fewest at any point in more than a century, according to a report.

The mayor of a New Jersey borough put his old skills to the test when he happened upon a burning home and saved a woman’s life by getting her out safely.

Police records indicate that a city firefighter suffered a drug overdose while on duty in a Brookline fire station on New Year’s Eve, according to a report.

