Firefighters Battle Bus Fire at Detroit DOT Terminal

Photos and incident report by Dennis Walus

At approximately 0130 hours on Friday, January 13, 2017, Engine 46 was dispatched to a reported bus on fire at the Detroit Department of Transportation Terminal.

Engine 46 arrived on the scene and reported a fully involved bus inside a large commercial building. Engine 46 stretched and requested the box. Central Office dispatched a commercial box alarm to the scene.

Chief 9 arrived on the scene and assumed incident command. Shortly after Chief 9’s arrival there was a explosion and roof collapse and crews were forced out of the building. With heavy fire conditions and numerous buses in the building, Chief 9 requested a second alarm.

Companies set up for defensive operations on this fire. One ladder pipe and one platform operated to bring this fire under control. Several buses were destroyed and the part of the building suffered major damage

More photos can be seen at http://www.detroitfiregroundimages.com/