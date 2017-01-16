Florida Firefighter in Critical Condition in Fatal Manhole Rescue

KEY LARGO, Fla. (WPLG) – Three workers in the Florida Keys died Monday morning after they were possibly overcome by fumes, authorities said.







Sky 10 was above Long Key Road, near mile-marker 106 in Key Largo just after 10:30 a.m., where tarps were visibly covering two of the bodies. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they responded to reports of three people down.



Two workers who collapsed, and the firefighter, who also collapsed after going underground, were pulled from the hole, authorities said. The two workers were pronounced dead at the scene. It took authorities several hours to recover the body of the third worker. Clark said the firefighter and deputies were taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier.



The firefighter was then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in critical condition. The deputies are being treated for non-life threatening ailments.

