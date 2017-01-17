Ten Signs You’re Stressed and Five Ways to Deal with It, Part 1

Photo by John Odegard.

By Anne Gagliano

We all know that too much stress is bad for us–bad physically, emotionally, mentally, and even relationally. For the firefighter, stress is unavoidable. A little job pressure is good; it can be motivational, even energizing. Some stress (i.e., sirens and flashing lights and roaring fires) can even be fun. But chronic huge bouts of stress do take their toll. After all, stress means “danger or perceived danger,” and we can’t be on high alert 24/7. There must be a time to rest, to relax, to recover, or you run the risk of simply wearing yourself out.

So, firefighter and firefighter spouse, do a little “stress test.” (Spouse, just because you’re not a firefighter doesn’t mean you don’t have pressures too; you need to assess yourself as well.) The top four rated stressors for all Americans? Money, work, family, and health; who isn’t impacted by these? Read the following signs and symptoms of high stress and see if you have more than a few of them. If you do, then you may have too much going on in your life that might be leading you to “the brink.” After the stress test, keep reading, as I offer some countermeasures that have helped my firefighter and I keep stress in its proper proportion for the duration of his 30-plus-year fire career and our 30-plus-year marriage:

1) Sleep issues. High stress keeps you wired (full of adrenaline), which inhibits sleep. If you’re not sleeping, it could be because of stress. Another less commonly known side effect of stress is intense, recurring, or even extremely bizarre dreams–dreams that leave you feeling disturbed, even troubled, and cause wakefulness with their impact. If both sleep and dreams are becoming a nightmare, you may have to wake up to the fact that you have too much stress in your life.

2) Pain. Yes, high stress causes pain. The most common pain is headaches. A little less common is tooth and jaw pain. If you’re having unexplained jaw pain, it may be that you’re grinding your teeth without realizing it in the day. And yes, stress can even make you grind your teeth subconsciously at night in your sleep. Over time, this may lead to permanent tooth damage. A mouth guard will help your teeth and painkillers combat headaches, but less stress is the ultimate cure for both.

3) Hair loss and changes. The Mayo Clinic reports that a high dose of stress puts hair follicles into a resting stage, which causes the hair to fall out a few months later. Also, long-term stress has been proven to lead to premature graying. The good news: If hair loss is caused by stress, hair can and does grow back when the stress has passed. The bad news: It will continue unless you find a way to relax!

4) Stomach and Intestinal problems. Stress is directly linked to the digestive system, as high levels of stomach acids are instantly released when pressure hits. Simultaneously, stress hormones (i.e., adrenaline and cortisol) suppress the digestive system. The result? Acid levels rise, causing a myriad of problems ranging from mild to severe, from “butterflies” to ulcers. High acid then goes on to impact the intestines as well, causing irritabilities like irregularity, diarrhea, and a chronic serious condition known as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Stress may also cause sudden sensitivities or food allergies that were not a problem before. In other words, high stress has a major, even an allergic, impact on the gut.

5) Twitching. It’s kind of funny but also rather sad: If you’re “twitching,” it may be that you’re “stressing.” Stress hormones irritate muscles, and the most vulnerable—and the most visible—happen to be in the face. The eyes or eyelids spasm most of all. So, keep in mind that that irritating little “tick” may be trying to tell you something.

6) Acne. Stress causes inflammation and oily pores, which can trigger acne in adults at random times, such as just before a promotional interview, etc. But if you’re having outbreaks all the time—too much stress is most likely the culprit.

7) Chronic colds. If you’re sick a lot, if you seem to catch every cold and flu virus that’s making its way around, then you may have a stress problem. Stress lowers the immune system, which makes you more susceptible to illness. It literally makes you sick.

8) Hormonal fluctuations. Stress hormones are just that—hormones—and too much of them in your system can lead to imbalances. For women, this can mean painful or irregular menstrual cycles and, in extreme cases, even menstrual cessation or secondary amenorrhea (a woman who previously has had normal periods suddenly stops having them for six months or longer). In men, stress can lower testosterone, which may impact sex drive and energy levels. And in both sexes, hormonal imbalances can cause extreme irritability. So if you’re feeling “off,” it may be that you’re “on” way too much.

9) Itchy skin and rashes. Yes, stress makes you “twitchy,” and it can even make you “itchy.” As was mentioned before, it lowers your immunities, which makes you vulnerable to illness and to skin infections or irritants as well. Hives are a common skin reaction; they are basically an allergic reaction to stress. Skin creams may help, but they won’t cure the root problem—a worried mind.

10) Abdominal fat. Stress releases adrenaline and cortisol, making you “feel” hungry even if you’re not. And the most common stress craving? You guessed it—carbs. Carbs provide the body with a quick boost of energy that your body needs to “fight” the danger (or the perceived one). Carbs are most likely to be stored in belly fat; and cortisol enhances this tendency. It is a double-edged sword. So if you’re getting a “beer belly” and you don’t even drink beer, then it may be time to go on a stress diet.

So, how’d you do? Did you have any of these issues? If you did, then read my next column. In it, I will offer five ways to cope with stress, as, let’s face it, money, work, family, and health concerns aren’t going anywhere. The trick is to learn to deal with stress; to manage it; and, hopefully, maybe, even to “cut down” on it whenever possible.

Anne Gagliano has been married to Captain Mike Gagliano of the Seattle (WA) Fire Department for 31 years. She and her husband lecture together on building and maintaining a strong marriage.