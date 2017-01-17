E-ONE Completes CBRN Incident Vehicle for Asia

E-ONE, Inc., a member of the REV Group, has recently completed a CBRN incident vehicle for delivery to China. The CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear) vehicle is designed for quick response teams in contamination incidents that involve chemical, biological, radioactive, or nuclear substances.

The vehicle is a 17-foot combo rescue built on a four-door European chassis. It is designed with a safe cabin to accommodate three people. The safe breathing room includes a positive pressure air filtration system that prevents contaminated air from getting into the cabin to safeguard occupants. “The vehicle is designed to meet China’s CCC certification requirements. Our factory certified technician will conduct complete operator and maintenance training in China,” said Sam Itani, E-ONE Vice President International and Government Sales.

The CBRN incident vehicle is equipped with multiple compartments to carry the necessary tools and equipment for detection and decontamination. These tools and equipment have been included in this recuse purchase with items such as NBC decontamination HazMat patient kit, gas and radiation detectors, and portable HazMat decontamination shower.

CBRN rescues are custom built on various chassis. An 18-foot combo rescue has also been designed on a 4×2 E-ONE chassis that includes a custom medical cab to meet CBRN incident response with the same safe cabin and positive pressure air filtration system. For further information on the E-ONE Rescue products, visit www.e-one.com

As a leading manufacturer of first responder vehicles, E-ONE engineers and manufactures mission-critical vehicles including aerial ladders and platforms, command and communication apparatus, custom and commercial pumpers/tankers, Water Master vacuum tankers, industrial trucks, and aircraft rescue firefighting vehicles. The company sells its products world-wide and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida. E-ONE is an ISO 9001 registered and CCC certified manufacturer.

REV Group, Inc., is a $2+ billion manufacturer of industry-leading motor vehicle brands. Products include ambulances, fire trucks, shuttle buses, transit buses, yard trucks, street sweepers, luxury motorhomes and wheelchair accessible vehicles. REV owns 26 brands, employs more than 6,000 people in 16 different manufacturing facilities in the U.S., and produces more than 20,000 specialty vehicles annually. REV Group recently moved its corporate headquarters from Orlando, Florida, to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For more information, about REV, visit revgroup.com.

