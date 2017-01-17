Lamor Corporation Introduces Versatile Seahunter Multipurpose Connectable Plastic Workboat

Thanks to its durability and high quality, the Lamor Seahunter has gained international popularity and is used in many European countries for many commercial purposes. It is manufactured in Norway, Spain, and Finland.

The Lamor Seahunter can serve as a multiple use commercial platform or powered vessel. Each hull is designed to be connected together either at port, starboard or bow with simple lockable pins, or it can be used individually. It is ideal for working in marinas, swamps, and transporting passengers along shorelines and rivers.

The catamaran-shaped hull is manufactured in rotomolded thermo plastic (PE), which ensures durable and low maintenance surface. The hull can be equipped with up to a 50HP outboard engine. Additional options available include a steering console with hydraulic steering, electric start, trim/tilt, propeller protection guard, anti-skid material on all flooring, manual davit, tow bar, rear entry ladder, side ladder, cleats, railings, sun cover and trailer.

The Lamor Seahunter can carry up to seven passengers and is easily transported on trailers, in trucks, containers etc. The hulls can also be stored on top of each other. Its hull weighs less than 1,000 pounds.

Dan Beyer, General Manager of Lamor USA Corporation said: ”I have successfully used the Seahunter in oil spill response operations and since my passion is fishing and hunting, I realized its value in transporting supplies, including 4 wheelers, and people to and from their sailboats in marinas, as well as a general work platform in secluded harbors, lakes, and bays.”

For additional information, go to www.lamor.com.