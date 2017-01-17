Leadership

An International Look at Volunteer Recruitment

Peter Bloemers

Volunteer firefighter recruitment is not just a problem in the United States. In a recent TED video, Peter Bloemers, a firefighter in the Netherlands, took aim at the issue in his country. Tracing the history of the fire service from the Middle Ages and remarking on the community involvement required of “bucket brigades” in early communities, Bloemers hit upon the fact that the community and the fire service have drifted apart. He noted that the fire problem is seen not as a problem for the community at large, but for the fire service–a troubling consideration in a country where 80 percent of firefighters are volunteer.

Watch the entire video below.

