Firefighters Quell Spencerport (NY) Basement Fire

Fire photographer John Spaulding shared some photos from the scene of a recent house fire in Monroe County, New York.



The Spencerport Fire Department received several calls for a house on fire in the area of Great Ridge Dr. and Linda Lane Monday evening. The first-arriving chief found a split level ranch with smoke and fire from the A side. Companies went to work on the basement fire and had it knocked down within 20 minutes.

Heavy smoke, heat, and water damage made the residence unlivable. The Rochester chapter of the American Red Cross was assisting the two adult occupants with housing. The family’s cat did not survive. An investigation is being conducted by the Monroe County Fire Bureau. Assisting at the scene were the Hilton Fire Department and Ridge Road Fire District according to Spencerport Chief Joe Beretta.

