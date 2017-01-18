Safe Fleet Adds Peter Luhrs to the Technical Team

Peter Luhrs joined the Safe Fleet team as Director of Integrated Control Systems. He will report to Toh Meng, Senior Vice President, Emergency & Industrial and office out of the Fire Research Corporation facilities in New York.

“Peter brings many years of Electronic Control solution experience, including the last eighteen within the fire industry market. In addition, Peter is an active Fire Apparatus Manufacturer’s Association member and serves as the Electrical Technical Sub-Committee Co-Chair. He also participates in the National Marine Electronics Association and is on the Steering Committee for the National Association of School Directors for Pupil Transportation,” according to Meng. “We are pleased and excited to have Peter join the team and look forward to his contributions towards our initiatives.”



