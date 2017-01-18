Humpday Hangout: Live Demo of FARS from the GRPST in Glendale, AZ

Chief Bobby Halton, Chief Gary Morris, RescueAir CEO Anthony Turiello and members of the Glendale, AZ Fire Department will be at the Glendale Regional Public Safety Training Center (GRPST) to bring you a live demo of a firefighter air replenishment system (FARS), a building-installed air standpipe that is the fastest, safest and most efficient way to delivery air replenishment to firefighters. The GRPSTC is $45 million shared-use facility opened in 2007 in a partnership between the cities of Avondale, Glendale, Peoria and Surprise and the Maricopa County Community College District, all located in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Most cities throughout the region require FARS in mid-rise, high-rise, and large horizontal structures. This facility is where firefighters train on how to use it. Join in and see how FARS works and why it is an important live-saving tool for the fire service nationally.

Join us for this informative hangout sponsored by RescueAir. Visit http://rescueair.com/ for more information.

RELATED