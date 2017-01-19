Lloyds Register Marine Type Approval for Firetrace International’s E4

The innovative E4 fire suppression system by global manufacturers Firetrace International has been granted the prestigious Lloyds Register Marine Type Approval.

E4 is a game-changing advanced engineered clean agent total flooding system, and it has gained the approval across its entire range, from 35lbs/16kg right up to 1,300lbs/590kg.

Lloyd’s Register is a leading international provider of classification, compliance and consultancy services to the marine sector. This latest listing for E4, hot on the heels of its FM Approval last year and its UL Listing, will be launched to the industry at Intersec 2017 this month.

E4’s high-performance 500 PSI / 35 bar 3M™ Novec ™ 1230 systems have already added a new dimension to the engineered fire suppression industry in typical land-based applications, and Firetrace is now set to introduce that same innovation to the marine industry.

Previous systems using the standard 360 PSI cylinders were limited in their piping configurations, but by using the higher pressure of the E4 system, pipe networks have much greater flexibility, and use smaller pipe sizes – removing the need for any welding. This optimizes the performance of the Novec 1230 agent, which allows for greater options on cylinder placement and reduces the total cost of installation.

Mark Cavanaugh, president and CEO of Firetrace International, commented: “Certification to the Lloyds Register scheme is a fantastic achievement. With fire being one of the biggest safety risks on board a ship, we are delighted to now introduce E4 and its numerous benefits to the marine industry. Intersec is the perfect platform to launch the new approval, given all the great work that Firetrace and its partners are already doing in Dubai and the Middle East – particularly in the oil and gas sector.”

Featuring 3MTM NovecTM 1230 Fire Suppression Fluid, Firetrace’s E4 has already changed the fire suppression industry by delivering substantial performance enhancements using low-pressure hardware.

Mark Cavanaugh continued: “E4 offers significant improvements compared with more traditional clean agent total flooding systems for large spaces. It provides superior performance, greater flexibility, improved value, speedier installation and a measurable competitive edge for system installers.”

E4 clean agent total flooding systems are manufactured in an AS9100C/ISO 9001:2008 certified facility.

More info at www.firetrace.com.

