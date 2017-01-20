Crews Battle West Hempstead (NY) House Fire

Pics and report by First On Scene Photos

A West Hempstead (NY) home was heavily damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon, January 15.

The fire was reported just before 5:00 p.m. at the two-story home on Maplewood Street near Willets Avenue. West Hempstead firefighters were quick to arrive and were assisted by several surrounding departments.

There were no injuries reported at the incident and Nassau County Fire Marshals responded to the scene to conduct an investigation into the cause.



More: firstonscenephotos.com

