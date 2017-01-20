FDIC Hot Instructor EJ Mascaro Passes Away

Fire Engineering and FDIC mourn the untimely passing of longtime hands-on training (HOT) instructor EJ Mascaro.

Firefighter EJ Mascaro joined the fire service in 1998 and is a 3rd generation firefighter. He started his firefighting career with West Lake Fire Department, located in Erie, Pennsylvania. After serving in the Army for 5 years and completing 2 ½ tours in Iraq, he was awarded some of the highest military honors including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Presidential Unit Citation, Army Accommodation Medal, amongst many others. EJ transitioned from the Army and worked for North Charleston Fire Department, South Carolina. EJ is a member with the Technical Rescue Team with North Charleston Fire Department and also a member of South Carolina Task Force 1 as a Search Technician and Swift Water Technician. Ej is a Instructor with On Scene Training Associates, LLC, South Carolina Fire Academy as well as a FDIC Instructor and FDIC HOT Instructor. His certifications range from IFSAC/Pro Board Firefighter 2, Fire Instructor 2, Fire Officer 2, and NREMT-B. He holds Bachelors from Pennsylvania State University, Associates from Columbia Southern University, and was working on his Masters from Charleston Southern University in Organizational Management/ Leadership.

“EJ was a warrior on both the battlefield and the fireground,” remarked Aaron Heller, colleague at On Scene Training Associates. “He was one of the finest firefighters I have ever met. He brought amazing passion and love of the job as well as love of people like very few I have ever known. He was a shining and rising star in our profession and I am going to miss him more then I can relate on paper.”

“Today the fire service lost a beloved brother, who loved this work, his fellow firefighters, and life,” said Bobby Halton, Fire Engineering Editor in Chief and FDIC International Education Director. “EJ served his community and his country with a level of duty that set a high bar for those who served with him. He cared deeply about his friends, family, and his mission in life. EJ was at home in the classroom, the drill field, the fireground–literally anywhere just and noble men and women gathered. EJ had a inextinguishable passion for life which he spread with reckless abandon. I loved every moment I had to spend with my friend on the road together with Mike Dugan at FDIC or hanging out in his adopted hometown of Charleston. I will be forever grateful for the short time we had together, grateful for all you taught me, a better man for having shared in the joy you brought into this world. We love you EJ, we miss you terribly already. God Bless you my brother, we will see you on the other side.”