Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: Iran High-Rise Tragedy, Chile Firefighters Killed

January 13-20, 2017

Scores of firefighters died in a fire and collapse at the iconic Plasco high-rise building in Tehran, Iran, and three firefighters were killed battling a fire in Chile. An Alabama fire chief was stopped in her department’s rescue truck on a highway when the vehicle was struck from the rear by a tractor-trailer, and the chief died from injuries sustaining in the ensuing crash.

Read more fire and rescue news headlines at www.fireengineering.com/news.



A high-rise building in Tehran engulfed by fire collapsed on Thursday, killing at least 30 firefighters and injuring some 75 people, state media reported. Photos: Tehran High-Rise Collapse

Three firefighters were killed while battling a forest fire in Chile, according to reports.

Tracy Sanders, chief of the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department, was killed Friday in a three-vehicle wreck in Ohatchee.

Four people were dead after a fire in an apartment building yesterday in Toledo.

Three workers died and a Key Largo firefighter was critically injured after a manhole rescue. Update on Firefighter Injured in Fatal FL Incident

Four siblings were in critical but stable condition after being rescued as flames ripped through their small Los Angeles home, fire officials said Tuesday. Video: Los Angeles Fire Rescue

Rescue crews located up to eight people alive in the kitchen of an avalanche-crushed hotel on Friday, an incredible discovery that boosted spirits two days after the massive snow slide buried around 30 people in the resort.

A former hotshot supervisor in Payson has sued the federal government over the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire, saying records are being concealed.

Police say a man in a small northwestern Wisconsin community was killed after he followed through on his threat to set off a bomb in his apartment building.

PREVIOUS WEEKLY NEWS DIGESTS