Fitness Expert Launches Web Site for First Responders to Win in Life

Fitness Expert Coach JC has launched FFROnline.tv, a Web site dedicated to empowering first responders to be fit for duty and fit for life. As of 2014, there are 3 million first responders in the United States. Many of our nation’s heroes see more tragedy every day than most people will see in a lifetime. Because of this, they often suffer physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

FFROnline.tv offers physical training, mental conditioning, and spiritual guidance to America’s police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and National Guard. For a $20 per month donation to the foundation, first responders can get online daily workouts, nutrition coaching, healthy recipes, life coaching, and become a part of a community of first responders where they can swap stories and share advice on the online forums.

“We have had first responders joining us that were overweight, on the brink of suicide, on multiple medications, and marriages that were falling apart who are now winning in life thanks to the FFROnline.tv community,” says FFROnline.tv Founder, Coach JC.

Not only does FFROnline.tv help first responders be their best physically and mentally, but it creates a healthier, wealthier, safer city for all. Cities are now saving money on worker’s compensation and insurance costs due to first responders being healthier, getting off medications, and being physically and mentally prepared to do their job. Cities are safer due to first responders being their best physically and mentally when faced with adversity on the job. A “fit” first responder is able to perform their job at optimal levels.

“Before starting FFROnline.tv, I was at my heaviest and, as a firefighter, I knew I was not where I needed to be. Now I am back in control of my life. I lost 58 pounds and dropped my body fat mass by 72 percent. I am now there for my kids, for my wife, and not having excuses at the house. I’ve become a manager of my time, it’s been a total game changer,” says Firefighter Darin Detherow.



FIT First Responders nonprofit and FFROnline.tv were founded by Coach JC , who started his career at the Division 1 level at Oral Roberts University training athletes and later launched Tulsa’s first outdoor fitness program for women, Bootcamp Tulsa and Tulsa’s premier sports performance facility, Dynamic Sports Development. Coach JC is also the founder of The Secret to Real Weight Loss Success for Christians, an 8-week body transformation program in the churches across America.

Coach JC adds, “With everything going on in the world today, there is not a more crucial time than now for our first responders to be fit for duty and most importantly, fit for life!”

For more information on the program, visit www.FFROnline.tv for a 20 day free trial.