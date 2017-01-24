One Dead in Little Ferry (NJ) House Fire

Report and photos by Bill Tompkins

One resident was killed as flames gutted the second floor and attic of a Little Ferry home on January 18, 2017.

Shortly before 8:00 a.m., calls started coming in for a house fire at 47 Pickens St. The home was visible from the firehouse a block away. Heavy smoke and fire was showing from the second floor and extending up to the attic and mutual aid was summoned before the rigs responded. Two lines were quickly stretched in the front door and to the second floor. Crews were able to knock down the fire on the second floor, but access to the attic could not be located and the fire soon had full possession with flames venting out windows in the front and rear.

The roof was vented in the front by the Little Ferry tower and in the rear by the Hackensack stick. A deck gun was put into operation from the front and a handline was operated from the aerial in the rear in addition to several lines at ground level. Flames extended out the vent hole and eventually consumed a large portion of the roof.

As the attic continued to burn due the inability to access, crews extinguished all fire on the second floor and discovered the badly burned victim. Once the fire was knocked in the attic, the blaze was placed under control. No other injuries were reported. The Bergen County Prosecutors Office was investigating.

More photos: www.btfirephotos.com

