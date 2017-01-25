Humpday Hangout: Safety and Health Policies

&nbsp;

With 84 percent of 2016 firefighter fatalities not related to advancing hoselines or search and rescue, can departments be liable for not having policies and practices in place that do not promote health, safety, and physical fitness? In this week’s Humpday Hangout, hosts P.J. Norwood and Frank Ricci talk to attorney Curt Varone about establishing health and safety policies.

