National Fire Heritage Center Hall of Legends, Legacies and Leaders Nominations

The National Fire Heritage Center Board of Directors has opened nominations for the Fire and Emergency Services Hall of Legends, Legacies and Leaders (HLLL). Nominations will be accepted from April 15 through June 1, 2017. The HLLL provides individual recognition of significant contributions and distinguished service to the Fire and Emergency Services mission. Vice President Billy Shelton states that the HLLL is one of the most important initiatives of the National Fire Heritage Center (NFHC). Located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, where it is maintained along with a virtual “Hall” that is part of the National Fire Heritage Center’s website (www.thenfhc.org).



Nominating Criteria and Format:



Any person or organization may submit a nomination to the Hall of Legends, Legacies and Leaders in accordance with the following criteria:



Nominees must have completed at least 25 years of service to the fire service and or fire protection disciplines (provide service dates on nomination package).



Nominations packages shall be typed, Aerial Font 10 point, and a maximum of two pages permitted.



Nomination packages shall be postmarked no later than June 1st and delivered to the National Fire Heritage Center, P. O. Drawer 76, Emmitsburg, MD. 21727





Nomination Packages Include:



Picture and complete name of nominee to include middle initial, date of birth, current address, phone number and e-mail address, if available. NOTE: If nominee is deceased, provide date of death and place of interment.



Current and/or previous Fire and Emergency services affiliations with dates.



Summary of fire service experience/positions held, including significant elected positions held. Professional accomplishments and distinguished service, including publications, texts, and articles published.



Education, training and/or certification achievements Honors and awards received





President Ronny J. Coleman encourages your submittal of individuals who you believe have made significant contributions to this profession. The candidates for this year’s induction will be voted on by the Board of Directors at the annual meeting, in Emmitsburg in October.



For additional information contact:

William D. Killen, Chairman

Hall of Legends, Legacies and Leaders Committee

National Fire Heritage Center

P.O. Drawer 76

Emmitsburg, MD 21727

[email protected]

423-765-8789



