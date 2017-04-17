Commentary, Leadership

Fire Blog Roundup: Ladder Trucks, Mayday Command, and Sleep

Brian Brush returns to the roster with a post about ladder truck specifications. Read this post as well as a number of others from our featured contributors.

Jason Hoevelmann

Commanding the Mayday, Part 1

Nothing can be so chaotic as a firefighter in trouble that calls a Mayday. Jason Hoevelmann shares his podcast with Joe Pronesti on the subject.


Take the Seat

There are a lot of way to make access and free up space on the entrapment scene. Isaac Frazier shares one of his favorites.


Lauran Welling

A Learning Experience

Lauran Welling, a firefighter from the Netherlands, tells of a close call he experienced and burn injuries he sustained during training.


Mark Lamplugh

Firefighters and the Struggle for Sleep

Mark Lamplugh discusses ways to maximize the periods in which you can sleep.


Attack from the Burned Side

Mark Cotter has commentary on new perspectives provided by fire dynamics research.

 

Brian Brush

‘Ladder Truck’ Specifications

Are you too forgiving when it comes to specification priorities getting lost on your ladder trucks? A new post from Brian Brush.


 

Playing Hubcap

Follow the leader–not the paper champ, writes Warren Cersley.

