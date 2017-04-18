IFSI Receives AFG Grant to take More Training on the Road

CHAMPAIGN IL April 14, 2017. The University of Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI) received notice they will receive $410,397 from the Assistance to Firefighters Grand (AFG) Program. This program is administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration. The grant award was announced by Illinois Senators Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

According to IFSI Director Royal Mortenson, the funds will be used to purchase a mobile fire pump panel simulator, a mobile vertical ventilation/forcible entry prop mounted to a trailer, and a portable digital fire simulator with a smoke generator. “This grant will help us take more training to the field and helping to keep training costs down for local departments,” Mortenson said.

IFSI will also be obtaining a 6000psi compressor – enclosed with P10 purification, auto drains, and PLC controls. The grant funds will also be used for an enclosed single-axle trailer with ASME storage cylinders and firefighting turnout gear.

The Illinois Fire Service Institute is the statutory State Fire Academy for Illinois. In addition to training provided at its Champaign campus, the Institute offers one-day hands-on classes for fire departments at Regional Training Centers and local fire stations across the State. The mission of the Illinois Fire Service Institute is to help firefighters do their work through training, education, information, and research.

For more information about the Institute, call 217-333-3800.