Detroit Firefighters Battle Commercial Fire

Photos and write-up by Dennis Walus

Detroit (MI) fire companies were dispatched to a reported building fire at Michigan Ave & 35th. Upon arrival of Squad 4, firefighters reported a working fire in vacant, two-story commercial building.

Engine 34 arrived on the scene and stretched on the building. Chief 7 arrived on the scene and assumed incident command and ordered all companies out of the building.

Companies set up for exterior operations. Ladder 8 and Ladder 22 were put into operation. Because of the size of the building and fire conditions, Chief 7 ordered a platform too the scene. Compaines operated for three hours to bring this fire under control.

More photos can be seen at http://www.detroitfiregroundimages.com/