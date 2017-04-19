Ohio District Chief Dies After Falling Ill

The U.S. Fire Administration has announced the official on-duty death of District Chief/Medic James “Jim” Joseph Benken, 65, of the City of Wyoming Fire and EMS on April 14, 2017.



District Chief/Medic James “Jim” Benken completed a 24-hour shift at 0600hrs on 04/14/2017 which included one emergency response at 1519hrs on 04/13/2017. After completing the shift, District Chief/Medic Benken fell ill at approximately 1400hrs on 04/14/2017 and succumbed to an apparent cardiac arrest.



Tribute is being paid to District Chief/Medic Benken at http://apps.usfa.fema.gov/firefighter-fatalities/



To date, 29 firefighter fatalities have been reported to USFA in 2017. Year-to-date and annual USFA firefighter fatality reports are posted online at https://www.usfa.fema.gov/data/statistics/ff_fatality_reports.html





Fatality status is provisional and may change as USFA contacts State Fire Marshals to verify fatality incident information.